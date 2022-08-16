Namrata Karad and Malaika Arora are aiming to recreate the global magic of Ahikoza in India. The brand has already amassed a hugely exclusive club for itself in the international markets panning across USA and Europe.

Malaika Arora, one of India’s most popular and respected female entrepreneurs is all set to announce the latest feather added to her cap. The model-actress-entrepreneur has invested and has joined hands with the young & powerful head honcho - Namrata Karad to bring to India the globally popular artisanal accessories brand, Ahikoza.

Namrata and Malaika are aiming to recreate the global magic of Ahikoza in India. The brand has already amassed a hugely exclusive club for itself in the international markets panning across USA and Europe. The Indian fashion savvy women will soon be able to access Ahikoza and lay their hands on these arm candies which thus far have been seen only on the red carpet.

For the uninitiated, Ahikoza was founded by Namrata Karad and the brand prides itself in its unique geometrical design, handcrafted finesse and quality. Their aesthetic geometry, inspired by architectural installations and sculptures, has inspired not just Malaika but many other celebrities to sport their minauderies to the red carpet making this a unique and enviable statement. Not many would known that a collaborative initiative between Namrata Karad and veteran model, Barbara Fialho, back in 2017, made Namrata Karad the first Indian designer to co-design a handbag with Victoria’s Secret model.

“Over the years, Namrata’s experience of being an entrepreneur and industry professional has provided her with a robust skill set in marketing, content strategy, consumer growth and strategic business development. She has been privy to numerous distribution partnerships and celebrity endorsements, which has made her leader par excellence in her segment of exclusive and elusive artisanal accessories. So for me to accept her partnership was a no brainer because I am sure together we can make magic”- says Malaika.

Namrata commenting on this partnerships says, “Malaika continues to represent a diverse set of businesses across categories such as Fashion, Food & Beverage, Ayurveda, Skincare, Fitness, FMCG, and many more. Malaika epitomizes grace and class. By following her passion and staying true to her ethos, Malaika has also become an example of breaking stereotypes in the film industry. With changing times, she has reinvented herself into many new avatars and built a strong social media presence. Today the businesses she is invested in see a huge value in her association and a rise in following and consumer base. Her authenticity in yoga, fitness, food choices, lifestyle and fashion remain undisputed. Her followers, especially progressive women, look up to her as an icon who has built and nurtured the life of dreams. For us having Malaika in our dream team was a big win”

With over 16 million followers on Instagram, Malaika Arora stays in touch with her fans every minute of the day. She posts fashion tips, her fitness regime, offers healthy food advice and also jumps on to trending reels. On numerous occasions, she has been seen sporting Ahikoza bags because the brand has been her favorite for a while in terms of exclusive fashion and therefore this marriage was inevitable. Malaika and Namrata met to discuss how Malaika’s allegiance and Namrata’s business acumen can come together and make Ahikoza the new Indian sensation and the rest is history.

The India launch of Ahikoza comes after the brand has already made it’s presence felt among celebrities and the elite. The exclusive brand has been a go-to choice for many big names. One of the prime reasons why big names love the brand is its attention to detail. Each product is finessed to the user’s personal choice. Namrata ensures that the products are very chic, sophisticated, trendy and always in style. Ahikoza's distinctive candy-colourd clutches remain a coveted accessory in the wardrobes of many Indian celebs including Malaika.

With a fashion icon like Malaika investing in such a popular global brand, Namrata Karad’s Ahikoza is sure to have a great future in India. The exclusive brand will be available online.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.