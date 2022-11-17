There is no denying the fact that Malaika Arora is among the most photographed celebrities in B-town, bringing her constantly under the radar of trolls. From her fashion statement to airport looks, from her love interests to her walk, Malaika’s personal life has always made the headlines and grabbed the attention of the trolls. Whether defying age with her glamorous looks to being in a relationship after her divorce, everyone has an opinion on her life. Therefore, while Malaika made sure to pay no heed to such comments, it seems that the diva has finally decided to give trolls a befitting reply. Taking to her official Instagram account, Malaika dropped the promo of her upcoming reality show, Moving In With Malaika, wherein she not only addresses the trolls but also slams the comments, by giving up-close look at her personal life.

Honestly, we can’t wait for the real deal. Decked in a black bralette atop silver shorts and a long jacket, Malaika looked like the true diva that she is in the promo. Malaika completed her look with high heels and kept her messy hair open. While sharing the intriguing promo of her show, Malaika wrote in the caption, “If you thought I was done making news with my moves, you have another thing coming! Age, clothes, and love life are all old news, I am bringing something new for all of you to talk about. Moving In With Malaika starts Dec 5th only on Disney + Hotstar.” The video opens by showing Malaika posing for the photographer.

After which, the fitness enthusiast can be heard saying, “Hey guys, it’s Malaika. The woman everybody loves to talk about. No? I mean it, just see the comments below this video ekbaar. ‘Kya kya pehenti hai, yeh sab kya karti hai?’ Kuchi bhi karo, everyone talks. I break up, it’s breaking news, I move on, and all hell breaks loose. I am with my partner, I am trolled. I take a walk, I am trolled. Bikini ya evening gown, comments aate hain, ‘Ma’am, ghar pe raho na, yeh sab karne ki abhi umar nahi hai.’ Sure, I am not getting any younger. But you know what is really getting old? These comments.”

Several celebrities took to the comments section to cheer her for being brave enough to address her trolls. Her sister and actress Amrita Arora wrote, “Woohooooo,” and ended with a handful of clapping emoticons. Her close friend and Sohail Khan’s ex-wife Seema Sajdeh commented, “Too good.”

