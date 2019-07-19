Malaika Arora denies being part of Salman Khan's Dabangg 3: Everyone involved with the project has moved on

Malaika Arora rose to fame again with her special song in Salman Khan's action film Dabangg, 'Munni Badnaam Hui'. The first instalment in the franchise, Dabangg, which was a box office success also marked Malaika's first venture as a producer. She continued the same success streak with the sequel. It was previously reported that she may return with the third instalment of the cop franchise but Malaika has now denied any reports of being be a part of Dabangg 3.

In a recent interview to Times of India, Malaika rules out any reports and clarified that she has moved on from the project. "I am not involved with the film. Everyone involved with the project has moved on and I only wish each and everyone all the best for the venture,” the dancer says.

Reports had earlier claimed that Salman was attempting a gender reversal of sorts for Dabangg 3, by recreating Malaika's peppy number as 'Munna Badnaam Hua.' However, Malaika's clarification puts all rumours to rest. She further adds that she plans to produce a few films independently as some ideas are coming her way.

Arbaaz Khan, Malaika's ex-husband, has produced and featured in all the three films of the Dabangg franchise. Malaika and Arbaaz ended their 18-year-old marriage in 2016. The couple has a 16-year-old son named Arhaan.

Dabangg 1 and 2 were directed by Abhinav Kashyap and Arbaaz respectively. Dabangg 2 released in 2012 while the first film released in 2010. The third intsalment of the franchise is helmed by Prabhudeva and also features Sonakshi Sinha reprise her role as Rajjo. The film also marks the debut of Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee as Salman’s young lover from his college days.

Salman will reprise his cult favourite role of Chulbul Pandey in the film, which is slated to release on 20 December.

