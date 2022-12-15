Malaika Arora channels her inner goddess in all-white look paired with scarlet red lips

From a fitness enthusiast to being an ultimate diva in the tinsel town, Malaika Arora seems to possess some sort of magic, or else how come a person can switch avatars in no time and justify it all? It won’t be wrong to say that leave it to Malaika, and she can make all the heads turn effortlessly. Malaika, who lately has been in the headlines and all for good reasons, has once again kept the fashion police on their toes. The big-time fashionista has recently switched herself into an ultimate glamour queen. Given her streaks of making monotones glamorous, Malaika has once again rocked the single-shaded look. Appearing no less than a goddess, Malaika for her latest photoshoot donned a beautiful white bridal gown and grabbed all the eyeballs on the internet.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Malaika gave her fans a glimpse of the ensemble that she donned for the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards, which was recently held in Mumbai. Malaika’s jaw-dropping look made it impossible for all to keep their eyes off her. Turning up the heat, the bold and fearless Malaika dropped a series of pictures of her looks. Coming from the shelves of Rachel Gilbert, Malaika looked divine in the white floor-grazing gown.

The stunning all-white gown featured off-shoulder pleated puffy sleeves. Featuring the billowy silhouette that protruded in tiers and extended to the floor, the ensemble’s feel was amped with its balloon-y-effect of the outfit. For Tanvi Vora’s photo shoot, the Moving In With Malaika star carried a bold makeup look with scarlet red lips.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)



Pairing it all with her sleek open hair look and black nails, Malaika accessorised herself with a golden clutch. Celebrity interior designer Sussanne Khan was among the first ones to acknowledge Malaika’s latest post. Taking to the comments section, Hrithik Roshan’s former wife dropped a handful of red heart and fire emoticons.

Now for the unversed, the award event was a star-studded affair as several celebrities graced the red carpet, including some Bollywood biggies like Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, and more celebrities.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika is currently seen on Disney + Hotstar’s reality show Moving In With Malaika, which marked also her OTT debut.

