Ever since Bollywood diva Malaika Arora launched her own reality show, ‘Moving In With Malaika‘ on OTT, the episodes have been getting more interesting and exciting as Malaika gets candid with celebrities on various topics related to their personal as well as professional lives. Malaika herself has also spilled quite a few beans about her own life and is all set to reveal her truest self. After hosting some guests like Farah Khan, Neha Dhupia, and Karan Johar, Malaika will be welcoming none other than Nora Fatehi along with Terence Lewis in her upcoming episode.

During the episode, Malaika and Nora got candid over several topics including the one about being constantly compared to each other. While Nora said that such comparisons are extremely disrespectful, Malaika agreed with her and further added that it has now become a constant thing that everyone is trying to put both of them against each other by putting them in the same shows all the time.

A promo of the episode has also been shared by Malaika on her Instagram handle. The promo gives a glimpse into the exciting episode. While Nora and Malaika can be seen having some sassy conversations, they will also have a dance-off.

Take a look:

Nora and Malaika get candid over being constantly compared with each other

As the episode unfolds, Malaika asks for Nora’s reaction to being constantly compared with her. To this, Nora said that she finds it disrespectful.

“She has done a lot of things that I could never do. She is a part of the growing legacy of Bollywood and of the golden time. It is disrespectful for both of us as it takes away from the things that I am doing presently,” Nora added.

Agreeing with what Nora said, Malaika further added that it has become a constant thing that makers are always trying to put both of them against each other by putting them on the same shows. She also said that there have been instances when people find ways to ‘shove’ her out and further admitted that it feels bad on some days.

“There are such days when I think that job could have been mine but now someone else has it,” Malaika added.