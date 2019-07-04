Malaika Arora addresses Arjun Kapoor age-gap criticism: 'Can't a woman find love in a man younger than her?'

Malaika Arora has been in the headlines ever since talks about her relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who is 11 years younger to her, started doing the rounds. She has often been criticised on social media with regard to their age gap. The couple recently confirmed their relationship after having kept it under wraps for a long time.

Speaking about being trolled for the age gap, Malaika praised Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas who went through the similar situation. She was all praise for the couple and said they are responsible for "silencing the wagging tongues."

In an interview with Bombay Times, Malaika opened up about her relationship and said, "The couple has just turned it all around and silenced all the wagging tongues. But why did those tongues even wag? It's unfair to judge relationships. Can't a woman find love in a man younger than her? If someone makes you happy and enriches your life, what's the harm? I am 45 that doesn't make me dead or someone who's over the hill. I enjoy my life and feel happy about having such a special equation with a man younger than me. You have to forget the barriers and nurture relationships."

Priyanka and Nick took their wedding vows last year in December in Jodhpur, Rajasthan by honouring both Hindu and Christian traditions in presence of their family and friends.

Meanwhile, Priyanka will be next seen in Shonali Bose's directorial The Sky is Pink. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and is slated to release on 11 October.

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2019 14:05:47 IST