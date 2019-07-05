You are here:

Malaal Twitter review: Sharmin Segal, Meezaan's 'clichéd' love story draws mixed reactions

This Friday, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is introducing two new actors to Bollywood with a love story, Malaal. A remake of 2004 Tamil film, 7G Rainbow Colony, the film marks the debut of Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal and Jaaved Jaaferi's son, Meezaan.

Early Twitter reactions reviews for the film are out and people seem quite impressed with the lead pair's performances. Calling it an intense and raw love story, viewers have given the filmmakers extra points for the film's music.

#Malaal This one's for those who want to soak into a full-blown love story w/ great music @MeezaanJ has a raw energy & makes a striking debut & @sharminsegal too holds her own. My full #MalaalReview in th link @bhansali_produc @TSeries #MovieReviewhttps://t.co/pBAcvKOI5U — sreeparna sengupta (@sreeparnas) July 5, 2019

#Malaal Review An intense love story. It takes you back to the 90's days.

Both Meezan and Sharmeen have proved that acting is in their blood. @MeezaanJ@sharminsegal@bhansali_produc Rating: 🌟🌟🌟🌟 — Abbas (@abbashussainn) July 5, 2019

However, some viewers termed the film too 'predictable' with a 'cliched' plot.

#QuickReview #Malaal a carelessly made film that is so cliched it does injustice to the two newcomers. #BollywopdFailsAtRomCom — manishalakhe (@manishalakhe) July 5, 2019

Malaal is about the love-hate relationship between the characters played by the two debutantes, who hail from contrasting backgrounds and fall in love as neighbours in a Mumbai chawl. The film is directed by National Award-winning director Mangesh Hadawale, and bankrolled by Bhansali and T-series.

