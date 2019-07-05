You are here:

Malaal Twitter review: Sharmin Segal, Meezaan's 'clichéd' love story draws mixed reactions

FP Staff

Jul 05, 2019 15:23:56 IST

This Friday, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is introducing two new actors to Bollywood with a love story, Malaal. A remake of 2004 Tamil film, 7G Rainbow Colony, the film marks the debut of Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal and Jaaved Jaaferi's son, Meezaan.

Early Twitter reactions reviews for the film are out and people seem quite impressed with the lead pair's performances. Calling it an intense and raw love story, viewers have given the filmmakers extra points for the film's music.

Check out the tweets here:

However, some viewers termed the film too 'predictable' with a 'cliched' plot.

Malaal is about the love-hate relationship between the characters played by the two debutantes, who hail from contrasting backgrounds and fall in love as neighbours in a Mumbai chawl. The film is directed by National Award-winning director Mangesh Hadawale, and bankrolled by Bhansali and T-series.

