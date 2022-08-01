Los Angeles’ diverse fashion scene will continue to set the perfect backdrop for Making the Cut. Some of this season’s runway locations include Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, the unique desert landscape of Vasquez Rocks, and a rooftop of one of Downtown LA’s many skyscrapers.

Prime Video released the official trailer for Season three of Making the Cut. Returning to Prime Video on August 19 in its most competitive season yet, hosts and executive producers Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn search for the next great global fashion brand. The new season will drop two episodes each week, culminating in an epic finale on September 9, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Making the Cut is once again on a mission to find the next great global fashion brand. Actress and House of Harlow 1960 creative director, Nicole Richie, and fashion pop icon and Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott, will return as judges, with pop superstars Chloe x Halle, A-list stylist Jason Bolden, and fashion TikToker and model Wisdom Kaye making appearances as guest judges throughout the season.

Los Angeles’ diverse fashion scene will continue to set the perfect backdrop for Making the Cut. Some of this season’s runway locations include the iconic Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, the unique desert landscape of Vasquez Rocks, and a rooftop of one of Downtown LA’s many skyscrapers with sweeping views of the city skyline.

Season three will feature a new group of 10 entrepreneurs and designers from around the world who are ready to take their emerging brands to the next level and become the newest global phenomenon. In the instantly shoppable series, limited editions of the winning look from each episode will be available for purchase exclusively in Amazon Fashion’s Making the Cut store. The winner of the series will receive $1 million to invest in their business and a mentorship with Amazon Fashion. The winner will also have an opportunity to create an exclusive co-brand with Amazon Fashion and launch their existing brands in the Amazon Fashion store.

The upcoming season will include exciting new brand collaborations, including an activewear challenge with iconic brand Champion, and expanded collections from each week’s winning designers, giving fans and customers even more opportunities to shop in Amazon Fashion’s Making the Cut store.

The series is executive produced by Sara Rea, Sue Kinkead, Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn, and Jennifer Love, and is produced by Hello Sunshine and Amazon Studios.

As previously announced, the 10 designers competing for an opportunity of a lifetime are:

Ciara Chyanne Morgan (Watts, Los Angeles, California): Ciara Chyanne Morgan is a self-taught designer who took extended fashion courses at OTIS College of Art and Design, the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, Woodbury University, and has a degree in sales and marketing from HBCU Tuskegee University. With a passion for design, she has her own brand, Ciara Chyanne, that focuses on contemporary, elevated ready-to-wear, and she designs and consults for other companies. Ciara has been featured in Essence magazine, her designs have been worn by Elaine Welteroth and Liza Koshy on shows such as The Talk and Live! with Kelly and Ryan, and she was recently featured on The Tamron Hall Show’s “Up & Coming Designer Series.” Ciara is also a recipient of the 2022 VISA “She’s Next In Fashion” grant.

Curtis Cassell (Brooklyn, New York): Founder and designer of the nonbinary label Queera, Curtis Cassell launched his brand in New York City circa 2020. He studied graphic design at Columbia College Chicago and graduated with a degree in interior architecture from The Illinois Institute of Art – Chicago. His love for architecture and old movies inspires his silhouettes, telling a story with each individual piece. His goal to expand from formal wear to everyday wear is motivated by his desire to reach all audiences of his community, challenge existing boundaries, and create fashion for all.

Emily Bargeron (Savannah, Georgia): Emily Bargeron is a high-vibe entrepreneur and business owner from Savannah, Georgia. She spends her time designing for her free-spirited fashion label, Mamie Ruth, shopping for her award-winning vintage boutique, East + Up, and popping up at music festivals to spread happiness and good energy. Her colorful collections and "fest-dressed" designs make people feel good, which is why she has been voted Savannah’s best fashion designer for six years in a row. She is a Seventies love child at heart, with next-level hustle, who creates unforgettable experiences around her signature style: East-Coast-cool clothes with soul.

Gabriella Meyer (Chicago, Illinois): Self-taught fashion designer Gabriella Meyer creates readymade and custom streetwear with a rarefied style through her brand, DENIMCRATIC. Her commitment to recycled materials and novel denim techniques won her early acclaim as a designer. Today, DENIMCRATIC has expanded into knitwear and other mediums, continuing to focus on sustainable designs with a provocative perspective. Founded in 2017 at the University of Michigan, DENIMCRATIC pieces can be seen on many celebrities, including Bella Hadid, SZA, Camila Cabello, Hailey Bieber, Khalid, Alicia Keys, and Issa Rae, and have been featured in TheNew York Times, Vogue,and Marie Claire.

Georgia Hardinge (London, England): Born in London, Georgia Hardinge’s transient early life and international background gave her much opportunity to travel and develop her fascination with design. Training at Parsons Paris | The New School, Georgia won acclaim by receiving the best designer award for her graduate collection. After launching her namesake label in 2010, she began to build her identity as a sculptural designer. Her designs have been worn by some of the biggest names in the creative industry, including Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Florence Welch, Kylie Minogue, and Grimes. The brand was recognized by the British Fashion Council when she was awarded BFC Contemporary and FASHION TRUST sponsorship for her unique work. Her signature style has been recognized by Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Marie Claire, and, most recently The Financial Times “How to Spend it.” She has also been named to Grazia and Elle’s “One to Watch” lists and as one of InStyle’s “Names to know.” After the success of her first few collections, Georgia continued to shine with celebrated collaborations, including bespoke outfits for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, a sponsorship from Swarovski, and a limited-edition Lancôme bottle, exclusively sold in Selfridges.

Jeanette Limas (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania): Jeanette Limas was born in the Dominican Republic and began her education there at the Mercy Jacquez Institute, studying patternmaking. Later, she enrolled in the prestigious School for the Arts, Altos de Chavón. Upon graduation, Jeanette received the Young Designer of the Year Award, which allowed her to present her debut collection during Dominican Republic Fashion Week. She also won a scholarship to study at Parsons School of Design and relocated to New York City to pursue a higher education. In order to develop her already commanding technique, she studied drapery at the Fashion Institute of Technology. Jeanette is currently a full-time designer and has worked on the design team of Urban Zen by Donna Karan and Jolibe Atelier. In 2015, she started her own namesake brand and has presented multiple successful collections at New York Fashion Week.

Markantoine Lynch-Boisvert (Montreal, Canada): From Shawinigan, Quebec, to Montreal—with a quick pitstop in Los Angeles—Markantoine Lynch-Boisvert is the eclectic mind behind conceptual skate-wear brand, MRKNTN. With his mélange (pardon our French) of historical techniques, disparate cinematic references, and his distinctive youthful energy, Marky tells you a story that you can wear. Because having a brand is not enough, Markantoine shares his passion for creation as the cool teacher at your favorite fashion school in Montreal, LaSalle College. Fun fact: Markantoine was chosen to exhibit alongside the one and only Thierry Mugler in the designer’s exhibition premiere.

Rafael Chaouiche (Curitiba, Brazil): Rafael Chaouiche is a fashion designer with an eclectic personality, working to establish an exciting career in Brazil. He grew up in a small countryside town where his family pushed him to follow his dreams. He moved to Curitiba to study Fashion, but dropped out after his second year to pursue a career in the fashion industry. His eponymous brand, Chaouiche, is inspired by strong women, and his decidedly bold designs and mix of colors, fabrics, and sculptural cuts have catapulted his career in Brazil.

Sienna Li (Harbin, China): Born and raised in China, Sienna Li is a full-time fashion designer based in New York City. Her work has been featured in magazines and online editorials such as Vogue Italia, Harper’s Bazaar, and L’OFFICIEL. With a master’s degree in modern and contemporary literature from University of York, she studied fashion at Parsons School of Design. She launched her namesake high-end women’s wear brand in 2015 and hopes to create a sister brand that is more affordable and accessible.

Yannik Zamboni (Zurich, Switzerland): Yannik Zamboni has a Bachelor of Arts in fashion design from University of Applied Sciences and Arts Northwestern Switzerland. He grew up in a small Swiss town with 700 people and has always stood out from the crowd. He was previously a model and then worked in marketing, but quit a well-paying job to pursue his creativity and dream of working in fashion. He is currently a full-time designer for his brand that he founded in September 2020, maison blanche, which pushes the conversation of various sociopolitical issues and addresses taboo topics by means of conceptual fashion. His brand’s subversive content is reflected in deconstructed designs and aims to expand the rules of conduct. Yannik and his brand believe that sustainability is divided into four important spheres: ethical and moral, socio-political, ecological, and economical, which must all be respected and adhered to.

