Makers of Satyanarayan Ki Katha to change Kartik Aaryan-led film's title to 'avoid hurting any sentiments'
Satyanarayan Ki Katha's director Sameer Vidwans said a new title of the film will be announced soon
The makers of Satyanarayan Ki Katha have decided to change the title of the Kartik Aaryan-starrer "to avoid hurting any sentiments", according to the director of the film Sameer Vidwans.
Billed as a "soulful musical love saga", the film's title translates to the story of Satyanarayan, one of the names of the Hindu god Vishnu.
National Award-winning director Vidwans, known for the critically-acclaimed 2019 Marathi drama Anandi Gopal, made the announcement on Saturday night.
Here is the post
The movie, produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Namah Pictures, was announced late last month. It will mark the first collaboration between Aaryan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala.
Vidwans said the producers of the film and the creative team are also in complete support of the decision to change the title.
"We will be announcing a new title for our love story in due course of our journey," he added.
The film is expected to go on floors towards the end of the year.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
