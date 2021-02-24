Makers of Dhruva Sarja's Pogaru to delete 'offensive' scenes following objections from Brahmin community

The Brahmin Board had expressed their displeasure over a few scenes and dialogues of Pogaru which allegedly showed the community in a bad light.

Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pogaru has landed in controversy immediately after its release on 19 February. Brahmin Board expressed their displeasure over a few scenes and dialogues which allegedly showed the community in a bad light.

The decision was taken after a meeting with the Karnataka Brahmin Development Board and the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce.

Issuing an apology, Pogaru director Nanda Kishore said, it was agreed during the meeting that 15 scenes and 28 words allegedly offensive to the community will be removed or muted. The team will ensure that the editing will not affect the film.

Jayaraj, president of the Kannada film chamber of commerce, also issued a statement after the meeting. He said, both the parties have come to a solution and the objectionable scenes will be cut on Wednesday (24 February).

In one of the scenes, the film's protagonist is seen keeping his foot on the shoulder of a priest. This scene irked the Brahmin community and will be removed from the film along with other scenes, writes Deccan Herald.

Pogaru is the first big-budget Kannada film to release in theatres after the coronavirus induced lockdown. The film opened to positive responses and grossed Rs 21 crores within two days of its release.

Produced by BK Gangadhar, Pogaru also features Raghadendra Rajkumar, Dhananjay, Kai Greene, P Ravi Shankar, Sadhu Kokila, Morgan Aste and Kutti Prathap in pivotal roles. Chandan Shetty has composed the music Nanda Kishore has written the film.