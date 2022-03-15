Brahmastra, also starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy, will release on 9 September

The makers of Brahmastra have released Alia Bhatt’s first look from the film on her birthday today, 15 March. Bhatt, who is basking in the success of her recent release Gangubai Kathiawadi, took to social media to share her first look from the film.

The 29-yar-old actor wrote that she could not envision a better way for her fans to meet her character in the film, Isha.

Check out Bhatt’s first look from the much-awaited film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva here:

happy birthday to me 🙃 can’t think of a better day and a better way for you’ll to meet Isha .. Ayan my wonder boy. I love you. Thank you! ☀️#brahmastra pic.twitter.com/hlnHP1Ott7 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 15, 2022

The video features Bhatt in a variety of avatars, increasing the speculation around her character. The promo starts with a drop of water falling from outer space onto the actor's face as she stands with Ranbir Kapoor. The final scene of the promo sees the actor staring at a yellowish sky as a storm approaches.

The makers of Brahmastra had earlier released the first look of its lead actor Ranbir Kapoor last year. The big-budget film will hit theatres on 9 September this year. Apart from Hindi, the fantasy adventure epic will also release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam.

Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles, follows the story of Shiva (Kapoor), a man with supernatural powers.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra Part One will be the start of a trilogy and will mark the start of India’s first original universe, the ‘Astraverse’, according to a News18 report. The fantasy epic film’s release was postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As for Bhatt, the young actor is gearing up for the release of her film RRR, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR and Ram Charan, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty.