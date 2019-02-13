You are here:

Majili: Teaser of Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni's film to be unveiled on Valentine's Day

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya has announced that the teaser for his upcoming movie Majili will be unveiled on 14 February, with a new poster from the film.

Ever since its announcement, Majili has piqued the interest of audience as its stars husband-wife duo Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni in the lead. The new poster shows Samantha and Naga Chaitanya perched atop the steps of a moving bus.

The makers had earlier released two posters from the film, one featuring Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, and another with debutante actor Divyansha Kaushik. In the second poster, Chaitanya is seen wearing a cricketer's uniform. However, as per Hindustan Times, director Shiva Nirvana had confirmed that Majili is not a sports-drama, but a film where cricket plays an important role.

The film will also witness Subba Raju, Posani Krishna Murali and Ramesh Rao playing pivotal roles.

Zee News reports that Majili will focus on the problems that a couple encounters after marriage, and how the pair overcomes the issues eventually.

Bankrolled by Harish Peddi and Sahu Garapati’s Shine Screens, Majili is scheduled to hit the theatres on 5 April.

