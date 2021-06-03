Maitreyi Ramakrishnan to feature in The Netherfield Girls, Netflix's adaptation of Pride and Prejudice
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan will play Lizzie Bennet, the protagonist of Pride and Prejudice, Jane Austen's classic novel
Never Have I Ever breakout star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has booked her first film role with The Netherfield Girls, a romantic comedy set up at Netflix.
The project marks Ramakrishnan's second project with the streamer following the coming-of-age series Never Have I Ever.
The Netherfield Girls is described as a "fresh and contemporary" take on Pride and Prejudice in the vein of teen comedies like Easy A and 10 Things I Hate About You.
According to Variety, Ramakrishnan will play Lizzie Bennet, the protagonist of Jane Austen's classic novel who eventually discovers the man she thinks is Mr Wrong is in fact Mr Right.
next project here we come❤️ https://t.co/rANUXlzMej
— Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (@ramakrishnannn) June 2, 2021
Becca Gleason, known for the Joey King-starrer Summer '03, is directing the film from an original script she wrote.
Temple Hill Entertainment is producing The Netherfield Girls, which was sold to Netflix. A release date has not been announced.
Meanwhile, Ramakrishnan is set to reprise her role of Devi in the second season of Never Have I Ever, slated to start streaming in July.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
