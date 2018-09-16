Maisie Williams to voice Cammie MacCloud in Rooster Teeth's upcoming anime series, gen:Lock

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams has joined the voice cast of gen: LOCK, the animated series from Rooster Teeth. Williams will play Cammie MacLoud, a mischievous Sottish hacker and the youngest recruit to the gen: LOCK program.

The series has been described to revolve around Earth's last free society, on the losing side of a global war, which recruits a team of young pilots to control the next generation of giant, weaponized robots known as 'mecha'.

She joins a voice cast that includes Black Panther actor Michael B Jordan as the lead character Julian Chase, Dakota Fanning as expert mech pilot and his love interest, Miranda Worth, noted Japanese voice actor Koichi Yamadera will be Kazu Iida, a new recruit transferred from Japan's military forces to fight alongside Chase in the gen:Lock program. David Tennant will voice the character of Dr Rufus Weller aka Doc.

Gray G Haddock has created gen: LOCK and is the showrunner. "Maisie truly sounds exactly like how Cammie does in my head, she is brilliant," he said.

According to Variety, the announcement of Williams' casting was made at RTX London, the UK edition of Rooster Teeth's expo.

Jordan's Outlier Productions is co-producing with Rooster Teeth.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Sep 16, 2018 15:59 PM