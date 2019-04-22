Maisie Williams on Arya Stark-Gendry scene in Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2: 'I thought it's a prank'

Arya Stark's lovemaking scene with Gendry in the second episode of Game of Thrones season 8 came as a surprise for many — among whom was actress Maisie Williams herself. Maisie has revealed in a recent interview that she thought the scene was a prank that showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss were trying to pull off.

Recalling a conversation with David and Dan, who are famous for misleading cast-members by sending over fake scripts, Maisie told Entertainment Weekly,“At first, I thought it was a prank. I was like, ‘Yo, good one.’ And (the show-runners were) like, ‘No, we haven’t done that this year.’"

She added that she discovered about the said scene from Sophie Turner, who had read the script sooner than Williams.

However, the show-runners let Maisie decide the level of nudity she would be comfortable with for the scene.

As unexpected as it might be, Maisie explained the significance of the scene in the grander scheme of things. She said that the scene brought forth Arya's humanity.

“This is something she’s stayed away from, an emotion we’ve never really seen her engage with. David and Dan were like, ‘It’s the end of the world, what else would you have her do?’ This may be is a moment where Arya accepts death tomorrow," she told the publication.

