Maidaan, Ajay Devgn's football drama, to now release on 15 October, 2021, actor announces

Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn, will now be releasing on Dussehra on 15 October 2021. The shooting of the film will start in January next year, the actor posted on Twitter.

Maidaan is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and is produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta. The film also stars National Award-winning actor Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh. Maidaan will be released in four languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

The sports drama was earlier scheduled to release on 27 November. The first look poster, showing muddied legs of players standing drenched on a football ground, was unveiled in January.

Devgn will essay the role of Syed Abdul Rahim, who was the coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963.

Keerthy Suresh was to star opposite Devgn in the film, but makers felt that she looked "too young" for the role. Suresh shot for the film for a day after which makers and the actress felt that she looked too young as she had lost a lot of weight since being signed for the film to essay the role of a mother.

Earlier in an interview with The Times of India, Rudranil Ghosh shared some insight into the film. He said that he will be playing Shubhankar, an important member of the Football Federation.

"All I can say is that Amit said it is one of the most colourful characters in this film. It’s an honour that I will be sharing many scenes with Ajay Devgn,” Ghosh added.