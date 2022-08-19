“Mai Thi Party Mai, Mai khud Ek Gift Hu” says Kareena Kapoor Khan, on being asked what she gifted KJo on his birthday
The episode is filled with many more hilarious moments that will keep the audiences hooked to their seats while struggling for their breath in between all the laughter.
Amazon miniTV – Amazon’s free video streaming service, today released a fresh episode of India’s first weekly courtroom comedy reality show, Case Toh Banta Hai. Featuring Bollywood superstar - Kareena Kapoor Khan, the episode is an entertainment riot that puts Bebo in the katghara. Facing all the atrangi ilzaams thrown at her by Janta Ka Lawyer - Riteish Deshmukh, Bebo is seen giving him packing tips, revealing the number of cupboards she owns, and several other interesting snippets.
In this exciting conversation with the superstar, Riteish Deshmukh asks the actress about her gift to KJo (Karan Johar) on his 50th birthday, “Karan ko gift kya diya aapne?” to which she replied with “Mai thi party mai, mai khud hi gift hu, tumhe pata nahi hai Riteish, mai apni favorite hu na. Mai kisiko gift nahi deti, mai sirf leti hu”.
Kareena Kapoor Khan further quipped revealing how the sales of harem pants and the revenue of Indian Railways increased because of her role in Jab We Met, “Mere Geet play karne ke baad harem pants ki sale aur Indian Railways ki revenue, dono badh gayi hai by the way”, Kareena said.
Case Toh Banta Hai is a one-of-a-kind weekly comedy show where Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma play the roles of public prosecutor and defense lawyer respectively. It also stars Kusha Kapila, who plays the role of a judge, deciding the fate of the biggest Bollywood celebrities. In the recently released episode, Vicky Kaushal is seen in the Katghara of Case Toh Banta Hai.
