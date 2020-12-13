Mahira Khan tests positive for coronavirus, says 'it's been rough but will be okay soon'
Pakistani star Mahira Khan on Sunday said she has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in isolation.
The 35-year-old actor, popular for shows like Humsafar and Sadqay Tumhare, and films Bol and Bin Roye, said getting diagnosed with COVID-19 has been "rough" but she hopes to recover soon.
"I have tested positive for COVID-19 . I'm isolating and have also informed all those who were in close contact with me over the last few days. It's been rough but it will be ok soon, InshAllah," Mahira Khan wrote.
She also urged people to wear a mask and follow all other safety guidelines "for your sake and others".
"PS: Prayers and movie recommendations are more than welcome," the actor further said.
She recently wrapped her upcoming film Neelofar in Lahore.
Neelofar reunites Mahira Khan with her Humsafar co-star Fawad Khan. It is the duo's third collaboration, after the yet-to-be-released feature film The Legend of Maula Jatt.
Mahira Khan made her Bollywood debut opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 action-thriller, Raees.
also read
Neetu Kapoor reveals she tested positive for coronavirus, is in self-quarantine
Neetu Kapoor, who had been shooting for Dharma Productions' Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh, revealed she tested positive for the coronavirus earlier in the week.
Television actor Divya Bhatnagar passes away due to COVID-19 complications at the age of 34
Divya Bhatnagar is known for her work in television shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, Udaan, Silsila Pyaar Ka and Sasural Genda Phool among others
Varun Dhawan tests positive for COVID-19, weeks after beginning Jug Jugg Jeeyo shoot in Chandigarh
Varun Dhawan, in his post, said that even though he took precautions after returning to work during the pandemic, nothing is foolproof