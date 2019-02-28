You are here:

Mahira Khan reacts to IAF strike in Balakot: 'Nothing uglier, more ignorant than cheering for war'

FP Staff

Feb 28, 2019 14:38:57 IST

Amid growing tensions between India and Pakistan, Pakistani actress Mahira Khan took to Twitter to slam warmongering groups.

In the wake of the Pulwama attack and Indian Air Force's retaliatory strikes in Pakistan administered Kashmir, the actress joined the ranks of celebrities who took to social media to condemn those encouraging war. She replied to a tweet by Fatima Bhutto, and said there was nothing more ignorant than those waging war.

Mahira Khan. Image from Twitter/@SRK_FC

Mahira made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rahul Dholakia's Raees in 2017, and became a blockbuster. Mawra Hocane, another Pakistani actress who made her Bollywood debut with Sanam Teri Kasam, said she was proud that Pakistan had opted for peace.

The Indian Air Force reportedly struck the biggest training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammad, a Pakistan-based militant group, days after it claimed responsibility of a suicide bombing that took the lives of 44 jawans.

