Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has opened up about battling manic depression over the years. In a conversation with FWhy Podcast, the 38-year-old revealed how her mental health went downhill after she worked opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rahul Dholakia’s Raees. The same year, she faced a lot of backlash after a photo featuring her smoking with Ranbir Kapoor went viral. Mahira further described how the two events, in conjunction with Pakistani actors getting banned from working in India after the Uri attack, took a substantial toll on her health.

Based on the podcast conversation, the Raees star said, “That (backlash) brought out the anxiety and depression hidden inside me. That was a hard time for me. I felt attacked.” She further continued how all the mean tweets and constant criticism on the Indian channels triggered severe anxiety in her, to the point that once she fainted after a panic attack. Elaborating further on the tough year, she added, “Even therapies didn’t work out. I couldn’t sleep, my hands used to shake.”

“A very, very dark space”

Mahira Khan further described her experience about how she was diagnosed with manic depression. While giving an account of her personal state the Legend of Maula Jatt star said, “This is the first time I’m saying that, I don’t know if I should but it’s been six-seven years I’ve been on anti-depressants. I tried leaving them in the middle, and I was drawn into a very, very dark space,” she added.

Mahira Khan on faith and hope

During the interview, Mahira Khan acknowledged that she prayed to Allah for the smallest glimpses of hope and light during her lowest phase. Later, she got back onto medication and felt lighter.

Mahira Khan was married to her childhood sweetheart Ali Askari. The couple had a son named Azlaan. But, the two divorced in 2015. Khan is reportedly set to tie the knot again in September with businessman Salim Karim, whom she has been dating for a while.

Mahira to make Netflix debut

Mahira Khan became a household name after her show Humsafar opposite Fawad Khan. She also appeared in Raees as Shah Rukh Khan’s love interest. Mahira is set to star opposite Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed in the first Pakistani Netflix original, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The web series, an adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq’s Urdu novel of the same name, was published in 2013.