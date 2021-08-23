Mahesh Manjrekar is back home after undergoing medical procedure at the H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai last week.

Actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar has undergone a surgery after being diagnosed with urinary bladder cancer.

The 63-year-old actor is back home following the medical procedure at the H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai last week.

There were reports that the actor was discharged post surgery. "Yes, I did get operated on, and I'm on the road to recovery," Manjrekar confirmed to PTI.

The veteran is known for directing acclaimed films like the 1999 drama Vaastav: The Reality, National Award winning Astitva (2000) and the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Viruddh... Family Comes First.

On the work front, Manjrekar has announced two directorial ventures - Swatantra Veer Savarkar and White. He is also working on the Hindi remake of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern.

While Manjrekar had played the role of an alcoholic in the original film, he is set to direct the Hindi remake, titled Antim: The Final Truth. The movie will star Salman Khan and Ayush Sharma as the main characters.

The Kaante actor has revealed that the film will have a theatrical release. He added that the production house was waiting for the pandemic to subside before announcing more details.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)