Mahesh Manjrekar to return as host of Bigg Boss Marathi for third time
“Be ready. Bigg Boss Marathi 3, coming soon,” shared #MaheshManjrekar alongside a teaser of the show.
Actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar is set to return as the host for the latest season of the Marathi version of reality television show Bigg Boss.
The actor, who has been presenting the Colors Marathi show since its first edition in 2018, took to Twitter to make the announcement.
Manjrekar shared a 30-second teaser of the show's upcoming chapter on Monday.
"I'm coming back with him... Be ready. Bigg Boss Marathi 3, coming soon," the 62-year-old actor wrote.
Here is the teaser
त्याच्यासोबत मी परत येतोय… तुम्ही तयार राहा… #BiggBossMarathi3 लवकरच #ColorsMarathi वर.@ColorsMarathi @EndemolShineIND pic.twitter.com/m1EdFX0tBN
— Mahesh Manjrekar (@manjrekarmahesh) June 21, 2021
The show's third season was reportedly set to be launched last year, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Season one of Bigg Boss Marathi was won by actor Megha Dhade in 2018, while MTV Roadies semi-finalist Shiv Thakare won the second season.
The show's Hindi version is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
