Mahesh Manjrekar on Veer Savarkar biopic: 'I believe he is a man who didn’t get his due in history”.

On the occasion of the 138th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, a biographical film has been announced today, 28 May. Sandeep Ssingh and Amit B Wadhwani have come onboard as producers while Mahesh Manjrekar has been roped in to direct the movie titled Swatantra Veer Savarkar.

Taking to his social media account, Ssingh shared the first poster of the film and wrote, “Veer Savarkar is revered and criticized in equal measure. He has been made into a polarising figure today but I feel that's because people don't know enough.”

He further stressed that no one can deny that Savarkar was an important part of our freedom struggle.

Ssingh is backing the project under his banner Legend Global Studio. Meanwhile, Manjrekar is also co-writing the film. The movie will be filmed across London, Andamans, and parts of Maharashtra. Also, the final cast is yet to be revealed.

Manjrekar, who is helming the biopic in a statement said, “I have forever been fascinated by the life and times of Veer Savarkar. I believe he is a man who didn’t get his due in history”.

He pointed out that Savarkar evokes strong emotions in life that must have impacted many during that time. He further expressed that this movie is going to be a challenge for him but wishes to take it up by all means.