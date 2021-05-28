Mahesh Manjrekar to direct biopic of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar; Sandeep Ssingh, Amit B Wadhwani will produce
Mahesh Manjrekar on Veer Savarkar biopic: 'I believe he is a man who didn’t get his due in history”.
On the occasion of the 138th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, a biographical film has been announced today, 28 May. Sandeep Ssingh and Amit B Wadhwani have come onboard as producers while Mahesh Manjrekar has been roped in to direct the movie titled Swatantra Veer Savarkar.
Taking to his social media account, Ssingh shared the first poster of the film and wrote, “Veer Savarkar is revered and criticized in equal measure. He has been made into a polarising figure today but I feel that's because people don't know enough.”
He further stressed that no one can deny that Savarkar was an important part of our freedom struggle.
Check out the announcement here
Ssingh is backing the project under his banner Legend Global Studio. Meanwhile, Manjrekar is also co-writing the film. The movie will be filmed across London, Andamans, and parts of Maharashtra. Also, the final cast is yet to be revealed.
Manjrekar, who is helming the biopic in a statement said, “I have forever been fascinated by the life and times of Veer Savarkar. I believe he is a man who didn’t get his due in history”.
He pointed out that Savarkar evokes strong emotions in life that must have impacted many during that time. He further expressed that this movie is going to be a challenge for him but wishes to take it up by all means.
also read
Vidya Balan's Sherni to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in June; see first look
Sherni will see Vidya Balan in the role of a Forest Officer who strives for balance in a world of man-animal conflict
Rakul Preet Singh says Sardar Ka Grandson celebrates unconditional love among families: 'Film's emotion is universal'
"It's about people going to different extents for family," says Rakul Preet Singh on her film Sardar Ka Grandson, that releases on Netflix India
'Act of madness': Editors, restorers discuss recreating original seven-hour cut of Napolean, Abel Gance's 1927 silent classic
Using a mix of chemical processes and the latest digitisation techniques, workers have managed to restore missing frames and turn Napolean into high-definition print.