Mahesh Bhatt’s yet-untitled web series, starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amala Paul, Amrita Puri, goes on floors

Actors Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amrita Puri and Amala Paul are set to star in a web-series on '70s Bollywood from filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, the makers announced on Tuesday.

The as-yet-untitled project, to be co-produced by Bhatt's Vishesh Films and Jio Studios, went on floors today.

The magic of a new beginning! Our first web show, a dramatic love story goes on floors. Take a look at our wonderful cast @Amala_ams @TahirRajBhasin @_Amrita_Puri & Dir @PushpdeepBhardw @jiostudios @VisheshFilms pic.twitter.com/R4700jNEC5 — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) February 4, 2020

The web-series, directed by Pushpdeep Bhardwaj, who has previously helmed Rhea Chakraborty and Varun Mitra-starrer Jalebi, will explore the relationship of a struggling filmmaker and a top actress of the time.

Bhasin, in a tweet, said that he was excited to kickstart this series.

Puri said she was looking forward to working on the series. "Best start to 2020! So thrilled to be part of this dramatic love story. Playing out my dream of being part of 70s Bollywood era," she said.

"And we roll! Excited to be a part of this journey with the perfect recipe for a dramatic love story set during the 70s Bollywood, what more could have I asked for my Bollywood and digital debut," Paul added.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Feb 04, 2020 17:38:11 IST