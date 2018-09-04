Mahesh Bhatt may direct sequel to Sadak, featuring Alia, Pooja, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt will reportedly make a comeback as a director with his upcoming Sadak 2, which will star his daughter Alia Bhatt, reports Bollywood Hungama. The film will also feature Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor in lead roles. It is scheduled to release on 15 November, 2019.

The film, a sequel to the 1991 romantic thriller, will be the first time that the two Bhatt sisters will share screen space. Sadak 2's narrative will be dealing with depression. Dutt, who reprises his presence with the sequel, will apparently play a survivor of drug abuse and Alia will play his daughter.

Pooja, who was seen last in 2001's Everybody Says I’m Fine!, will make a comeback after almost two decades with Sadak 2.

The narrative of Sadak dealt with an odd ball couple. Pooja played a sex worker who was in love with Dutt's character. The story explored how they fight against all odds to be together.

Sadak 2 will also mark the first time Mahesh and daughter Alia will be working together.

Alia's upcoming projects include the fantasy sci-fi Brahmastra, which also features Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor, the musical drama Gully Boy alongside Ranveer Singh and the 2019 period drama Kalank.

