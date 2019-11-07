You are here:

Mahesh Babu's nephew Ashok Galla to make Telugu film debut with Sriram Adittya's upcoming film

FP Staff

Nov 07, 2019 14:18:12 IST

Ashok Galla, superstar Mahesh Babu’s nephew, who is also Guntur Parliamentarian (MP) Jayadev Galla’s son, is set to make his movie debut under the direction of Sriram Adittya.

The film is scheduled to launch on 10 November in Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. Adittya's earlier films include features such as Bhale Manchi Roju, Shamanthakamani, and DevaDas. These films were both critically acclaimed and well-received.

The title of the film is yet to be finalised. Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh made the announcement on social media.

Check out the announcement

Naresh, Satya, and Archana Soundarya will feature in supporting roles. Ghibran will score the music while Richard Prasad will be in charge of the cinematography. Mahesh's sister (also Ashok's mother) Padmavathi Galla will back the project under the banner of Amar Raja Media & Entertainment. Further details of the shooting schedule and the like will be revealed on the launch day itself. Check out posts by Ashok Galla

View this post on Instagram

Hello Insta world! #AshokGalla #TeluguCinema

A post shared by Ashok Galla (@ashokgalla_) on

As per reports, Ashok was set to get his launch last year by Dil Raju. The film even got launched but never went on floors, and was later shelved. Now, the debutante will be launched through his home production.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

Updated Date: Nov 07, 2019 14:18:12 IST

tags: Ashok Galla , Bhale Manchi Roju , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , DevaDas , Dil Raju , Jayadev Galla , Mahesh Babu , Padmavathi Galla , Shamanthakamani , South Indian Movies , SouthIndianMovies , Sriram Adittya

also see

Pink to be remade in Telugu with Pawan Kalyan, as Boney Kapoor collaborates with producer Dil Raju

Pink to be remade in Telugu with Pawan Kalyan, as Boney Kapoor collaborates with producer Dil Raju

Making of Bigil: How the Vijay, Nayanthara-starrer became the most anticipated sports film of 2019

Making of Bigil: How the Vijay, Nayanthara-starrer became the most anticipated sports film of 2019

Tamil actor Mano passes away in car accident in Chennai, wife hospitalised with severe injuries

Tamil actor Mano passes away in car accident in Chennai, wife hospitalised with severe injuries