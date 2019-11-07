Mahesh Babu's nephew Ashok Galla to make Telugu film debut with Sriram Adittya's upcoming film

Ashok Galla, superstar Mahesh Babu’s nephew, who is also Guntur Parliamentarian (MP) Jayadev Galla’s son, is set to make his movie debut under the direction of Sriram Adittya.

The film is scheduled to launch on 10 November in Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. Adittya's earlier films include features such as Bhale Manchi Roju, Shamanthakamani, and DevaDas. These films were both critically acclaimed and well-received.

The title of the film is yet to be finalised. Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh made the announcement on social media.

Naresh, Satya, and Archana Soundarya will feature in supporting roles. Ghibran will score the music while Richard Prasad will be in charge of the cinematography. Mahesh's sister (also Ashok's mother) Padmavathi Galla will back the project under the banner of Amar Raja Media & Entertainment. Further details of the shooting schedule and the like will be revealed on the launch day itself. Check out posts by Ashok Galla

As per reports, Ashok was set to get his launch last year by Dil Raju. The film even got launched but never went on floors, and was later shelved. Now, the debutante will be launched through his home production.

Updated Date: Nov 07, 2019 14:18:12 IST