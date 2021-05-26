The new release date of Major, slated to earlier release on 2 July, will be announced soon

The release of the upcoming biographical action film Major has been postponed by the makers due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic across the country. Featuring Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar in lead roles, the much-awaited movie is based on the life of the courageous Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

It is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and is produced by superstar Mahesh Babu’s G Mahesh Babu Entertainment in partnership with Sony Pictures and A+S Movies.

Earlier today, the makers released an official statement and informed fans that the new date will be declared once things are back to normal. The statement by the team reads, "We are living in unprecedented times and we hope you are following all the safety protocols and staying safe. Our film Major, which was originally scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 2nd July, is now postponed to a later date".

Taking to his social media account, Adivi shared the statement and tweeted, "#ReleaseDay of #MajorTheFilm will be my PROUDEST moment. So Let's celebrate when times get better. Safer. Maamulga undadhu. I Promise #JaiHind".

Meanwhile, a month ago, the teaser of the film was released which has over 1 crore views since now.

Major is based on the NSG commando Unnikrishnan, who risked his life during the Mumbai 26/11 terror attack and rescued hostages from the terrorists. He also sacrificed his life fighting with the terrorists in the gunfire and saved many innocent people during that time.