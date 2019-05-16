Mahesh Babu's Maharshi breaks into Rs 100 cr club in four days; Parvathy's Uyare pulls in Rs 15 cr worldwide

Mahesh Babu's Maharshi was the biggest south Indian release last week, and it fittingly stormed into the Rs 100 cr club in worldwide theatrical grosses at the end of its four-day extended weekend on 12 May. The film directed by Oopiri helmer Vamshi Paidipally has already surpassed a lot of records at the Tollywood box-office.

Maharshi pulled in an excellent share of Rs 50 cr in the four-day opening weekend in Telugu states with a cumulative total of over Rs 72 cr. The Andhra Pradesh region contributed more than 50% of the theatrical ticket sales, and the Nizam territory alone hauled in a share of close to Rs 17 cr.

While the USA, which is a significant overseas region for Tollywood movies, contributed nearly Rs 10 cr from the opening weekend, Karnataka also chipped in with a solid Rs 10.3 cr until 12 May. The global share of the film, whose theatrical rights were valued at Rs 100 cr before release, was estimated to be Rs 65 cr at the end of its extended opening weekend. With Maharshi, Mahesh Babu has become the only Tollywood hero with four century grossers (Dookudu, Srimanthudu, and Bharat Ane Nenu) in his filmography.

Currently, Bharat Ane Nenu remains the highest-grossing film of Mahesh Babu with more than Rs 150 cr in global theatrical revenue. As of now, Maharshi is estimated to have breached past the Rs 120 cr mark in worldwide total and the next few days are going to be really crucial for the film. In fact, Mahesh Babu has now become the only hero to deliver a share of more than Rs 20 cr in the Nizam territory with Maharshi attaining the feat in just six days. Earlier, Mahesh Babu's super-hits such as Srimanthudu, and Bharat Ane Nenu, achieved the benchmark in Nizam.

Maharshi has raked in a total of Rs 92.12 lakhs in RTC X Roads and has dethroned Baahubali: The Beginning to emerge as the new the all-time No.2 grosser in the region. Now, it's only behind SS Rajamouli's mega-blockbuster Baahubali: The Conclusion, whose first week total was estimated at Rs 1.66 cr.

On Tuesday, Mahesh Babu stacked up one more substantial record in the US, one of his dominant overseas performers. Maharshi sailed past the $1.5 million gross mark on 14 May, and Mahesh Babu became the first hero ever in Tollywood to have six films in the $1.5 million grossers club including Dookudu, SVSC, Srimanthudu, Spyder, and Bharat Ane Nenu. However, the movie has to garner a total of $2.5 million in the Western nation to emerge as a profitable venture.

Vishal's Ayogya, the official Tamil remake of Telugu blockbuster Temper, was another major release last week. While the film didn't release on 10 May, Friday, as announced earlier due to last-minute financial issues, the Venkat Mohan-directed action drama saw the light of day on 11 May. Despite a delayed release, the film, which features Raashi Khanna as the lead heroine, collected a total of Rs 69 lakhs in two days in Chennai alone and topped the city box-office for the weekend.

Parvathy's Malayalam film Uyare, which received rave reviews from critics, has earned a total of Rs 15 cr from worldwide theatrical revenue in 17 days. The UAE-GCC gross of the film stands at a fantastic Rs 5 cr with more than 50,000 admissions from the UAE alone. The film's domestic total, including the Kerala theatrical, stands a good Rs 9 cr.

Updated Date: May 16, 2019 16:40:04 IST

