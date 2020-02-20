You are here:

Mahesh Babu unveils statue of veteran Telugu actor-director Vijaya Nirmala in Hyderabad

Telugu star Mahesh Babu and politician Talasani Srinivas Yadav unveiled the statue of late actor-filmmaker Vijaya Nirmala on her 74th birth anniversary.

The ceremony was held in Hyderabad on Thursday. Nirmala was the stepmother of Mahesh Babu.

Vijaya Nirmala, who starred in over 200 films and directed 44 in her illustrious career of over three decades, passed away in June 2019.

Check out the photos and videos from the inaugural ceremony here

Nirmala made her acting debut at the age of five as a child artist in 1950 Tamil film Machcha Rekkai, and by age of 11, she made her Telugu debut with Panduranga Mahatyam.

She rose to stardom when she starred opposite Prem Nazir in 1964 Malayalam film Bhargavi Nilayam, and went on to work again with him in Udhyogastha. As a leading lady, she made her Telugu debut with Rangula Ratnam alongside Vanisri and Anjali Devi, writes Hindustan Times.

In 1967, Nirmala met actor Krishna on the sets of Telugu film Sakshi, with whom she went on to work in 47 films, and eventually ended up marrying. It was her second marriage.

In 1971, she made her directorial debut via the Telugu film Meena, which was based on the eponymous popular novel written by Eddanapudi Sulochana Rani. Two year later, she directed her first Malayalam film Kavitha.

According to News18, she was the only female director to work with legendary actors like Sivaji Ganesan and Rajinikanth. She directed the latter in the Telugu remake of Amar Akbar Anthony, which also starred her husband Krishna.

With 44 films as director to her credit, she holds a Guinness Record for the most number of films directed by a female filmmaker.

(With inputs from agencies)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 20, 2020 18:10:08 IST