Mahesh Babu switches on his work mode, fans compare his new look with Keanu Reeves

Mahesh Babu fans believe that the Telugu star is appearing very similar to the Hollywood actor, Keanu Reeves.

After wooing his fans and followers with his latest action drama Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Telugu star Mahesh Babu has once again switched on his ‘work mode’. The actor has started working on his next project with filmmaker Trivikram, and his wife Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram account to share Mahesh’s new look for his upcoming untitled film on Monday. In the picture, Mahesh’s long hair and subtle look have created tremendous chatter on the internet. Wondering why? Well, this is because fans believe that the Telugu star is appearing very similar to the Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves. Not only this, but many claim that it will be amazing to witness Mahesh featuring in a John Wick-style action film, essaying the same role.

While unveiling Mahesh’s look for his upcoming film, Namrata thanked her husband’s stylist and wrote in the caption, “Work mode on. Toooooo cooool Aalim Hakim bhai!” In the picture, Mahesh can be seen sporting a white full-sleeve round neck t-shirt and carrying a messy yet subtle hair look. While striking a pose at the camera, the actor can be seen folding his hands and giving serious expressions. His fans wasted no time in drawing a comparison between The Matrixstar and Mahesh. Apart from this, there were several who couldn’t stop singing praises of the actor.

One user commented, “Keanu Reeves? Just kidding ei look tho John wick type of action movie padthe super untadhi (It’ll be fun if an action film like John Wick can happen in this look).” Another wrote, “Most Handsome person in the World, My Super Star Mahesh babuu Sir.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen intriguing audiences in Parasuram’s directorial, which successfully entered the Rs. 200 crore club. Next, the actor will be seen in tentatively titled SSMB28, which collaborates Mahesh with filmmaker Trivikram after 12 years. The movie will be pairing Mahesh with Pooja Hegde and is expected to witness its theatrical release next year in April.

