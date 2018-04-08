Mahesh Babu on Bharat Ae Nenu: 'Was scared to play CM on screen but the story inspired me'

Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR (Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao), two of the biggest stars of the Telugu filmdom, hogged all the limelight at the audio launch of Bharat Ane Nenu for their heartwarming camaraderie, setting a healthy trend amongst heroes in the age of rivalry. The grand event took place on 7 April at Hyderabad’s LB stadium and witnessed a turnout in thousands. Speaking at the occasion, Mahesh thanked Tarak for graciously accepting their invitation.

“Firstly, I’d like to thank Tarak for being here. I don’t know if he even remembers, but I attended the audio launch of his film Aadi many years ago. It’s amazing that he’s here today. I believe this will create a new trend among the top heroes. By attending each other’s events, we will set a great example for our fans. We heroes are always fine. We want our fans to be fine as well,” Mahesh said.

Directed by Koratala Siva, the film features Mahesh in the role of a chief minister and is slated to hit the screens worldwide on 20 April. Talking about the film, Mahesh said he did have qualms about playing a CM. “When Siva pitched the story, I was slightly scared to play a CM on screen. I’ve always stayed away from politics but I was quite inspired by his story. I think this is my finest performance ever and I’ll cherish the experience of being part of this project.”

On his reunion with Siva after Srimanthudu, he said, “Srimanthudu was a huge turning point in my career and I see Bharat Ane Nenu as another turning point. I’ll forever be indebted to Siva.”

The film has music by Devi Sri Prasad and Mahesh said he’s always been amazed by his talent. “I’ve said this many times. I’m a huge fan of Devi’s work. I recently saw Rangasthalam and his music in it is so different from our film. I’m amazed at the quality he brings to his work.”

Mahesh heaped praise on Kiara Advani, who makes her Telugu debut through this film. “The love story in the film is very important. Siva was not keen on roping in a popular heroine and hence opted for Kiara. It was a pleasure working with her and I’d love to work with her again.”

Director Siva said that he made Bharat Ane Nenu with a lot of responsibility. “When I was ready with the story, I wasn’t sure how I was going to narrate it to Mahesh. It was a big story and it needed a lot of time. Mahesh and I met in a health resort. I took five hours to narrate the entire story and by the end of it, Mahesh asked if the film could also be five hours long. If Mahesh believes in a story, he’ll give it his heart and soul. Without his support, this film couldn’t have been made on such a lavish scale,” Siva said, assuring that audiences will see a very dynamic CM in Mahesh Babu.

Siva lauded the contribution of his cinematographers Ravi K Chandran and Tirru, who created the much needed political atmosphere for the film. “I’ve never even set foot inside an assembly. Special thanks to my DOPs and my art director for bringing the political atmosphere alive in the film.”

NTR, in his speech, said he didn’t attend the event as its chief guest. “Mahesh and I go back a long way. I call him Mahesh anna (brother). I’m here as a member of his family and not as a chief guest. I wish as a family member for the film’s grand success.”

NTR went on to add that no mainstream Telugu hero has experimented like Mahesh Babu. “Despite being a commercial hero, nobody has experimented like him. We haven’t experimented like him without being bothered about the results. I wish Bharat Ae Nenu turns out to be a milestone for Mahesh in his career.”

Speaking about Koratala Siva, the Janatha Garage actor said that he’s a dear friend. “He’s a filmmaker with a lot of responsibility towards the society. As a citizen of this country, he fulfills his duties through his films.”

The film's theatrical trailer was unveiled at the event. The two-minute video gives viewers a glimpse of Mahesh's character and highlights that he's a man of his words.

Published Date: Apr 08, 2018 12:25 PM | Updated Date: Apr 08, 2018 12:25 PM