Mahershala Ali, Hailee Steinfeld lend voices to animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse

Actors Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali and Lily Tomlin have lent their voices to animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse.

Sony Pictures launched the first trailer for the animated adaptation on Wednesday, and confirmed the names of the voice cast, reports variety.com.

In addition to Miles Morales as Spider-Man, Jake Johnson is joining the cast as Morales' reluctant mentor, Peter Parker, with Liev Schreiber playing the larger-than-life crime lord Kingpin; Steinfeld playing the spunky, free-spirited Spider-Gwen; Ali as Morales' influential uncle Aaron; Brian Tyree Henry playing Morales' father Jefferson; Luna Lauren Velez as Morales' mother Rio; and Tomlin as Aunt May.

The trailer sees Peter Parker showing Morales the ropes in a universe where more than one can wear the Spider-Man mask.

Producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller said: "We are lucky to have such an amazing cast of funny, genuine creative souls to populate the Spider-verse. They have generous minds and great big hearts. And they have very talented throats. Which is where their delightful voices come from.

"We can't wait for the world to see Miles Morales on the big screen. He's such a fun and exciting new character, and telling his story through a revolutionary visual style makes for a totally fresh cinematic experience that, if we may say so, is freaking amazing."

Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman are directing the film. It is produced, in association with Marvel, by Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Lord, Miller, and Christina Steinberg.

Sony Pictures India will bring the film to India. It is slated to release on 14 December.

Updated Date: Jun 07, 2018 19:27 PM