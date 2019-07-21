You are here:

Mahershala Ali called Marvel, said he wanted to play Blade after Green Book's Oscar win, reveals Kevin Feige

FP Staff

Jul 21, 2019 17:11:20 IST

San Diego: Mahershala Ali made the first move with Marvel Studios and Blade. Comic-Con audiences learned on Saturday, 20 July night that Ali would be playing the Marvel Comics character in a reboot.

Mahershala Ali at the San Diego Comic-Con. Image from The Associated Press

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige says right after winning his second Academy Award for Peter Farrelly's biographical comedy-drama Green Book earlier this year, Ali set up a meeting with the superhero studio.

Within 10 minutes, Ali asked what was happening with Blade and said he wanted to play him.

Wesley Snipes played the half-vampire in three films for New Line Cinema and in a recent cameo in What We Do in the Shadows.

Although there were rumors that Snipes would return over the years, nothing had officially progressed with the property on the big screen since the rights reverted to Marvel Studios in 2012.

