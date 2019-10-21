Maharastra Assembly elections 2019: Celebrities come out in large numbers to cast their votes in Mumbai
Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja cast their votes for the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019 at a polling station in Juhu. Image courtesy: Sachin Gokhale.
Mahesh Bhupathi and wife Lara Dutta cast their votes at Bandra's St Anne's High School. Image courtesy: Sachin Gokhale.
Preity Zinta posed for pictures outside a polling booth in Bandra after casting her vote. Image courtesy: Sachin Gokhale.
Subhash Ghai was also seen at Bandra's St Anne's High School after casting his vote. Image Courtesy: Sachin Gokhale
Kiran Rao accompanied Aamir Khan to a polling station in Bandra and posed for pictures after casting her vote. Image Courtesy: Sachin Gokhale
Priya Dutt along with husband Owen Roncon. She is also a Congress candidate from Mumbai North Central constituency. Image courtesy: Sachin Gokhale
Updated Date: Oct 21, 2019 17:08:19 IST