Maharastra Assembly elections 2019: Celebrities come out in large numbers to cast their votes in Mumbai

FP Staff

Oct 21, 2019 17:06:29 IST

Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja cast their votes for the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019 at a polling station in Juhu. Image courtesy: Sachin Gokhale.

Mahesh-Bhupati-lara-dutta-St-annes-Bandra-west-Sachin-Gokhale

Mahesh Bhupathi and wife Lara Dutta cast their votes at Bandra's St Anne's High School. Image courtesy: Sachin Gokhale.

Preity Zinta posed for pictures outside a polling booth in Bandra after casting her vote. Image courtesy: Sachin Gokhale.

Subhash Ghai was also seen at Bandra's St Anne's High School after casting his vote. Image Courtesy: Sachin Gokhale

Kiran Rao accompanied Aamir Khan to a polling station in Bandra and posed for pictures after casting her vote. Image Courtesy: Sachin Gokhale

Priya Dutt along with husband Owen Roncon. She is also a Congress candidate from Mumbai North Central constituency. Image courtesy: Sachin Gokhale

Updated Date: Oct 21, 2019 17:08:19 IST

