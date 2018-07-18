You are here:

Maharashtra government allows outside food in multiplexes; Twitterati make dinner plans

Soon after the Maharashtra government announced its decision to let moviegoers carry food inside movie halls, Twitterati started making dinner plans. While the rule comes into effect from 1 August, cinephiles are already rejoicing the move, and packing their tiffin boxes.

Some meme-lords have made the most of the situation and we don't blame them since this change has been a long time coming. Here are some of the best ones we've picked out from the depths of the internet:

This genius memelord with some crazy photoshop skills decided to make Prabhas carry a dabba.

News: No ban on outside food in #multiplexes Me: pic.twitter.com/TokNMeVP9Y — I meme you (@DigitalAgarwal) July 13, 2018

With a diet coke, obviously:

Maharashtra Govt orders theaters to allow outside snacks inside movie theatres. Me in theatre : pic.twitter.com/L1U74Hl29P — Bade Chote (@badechote) July 14, 2018

A family that eats together sticks together?

Risky after whiskey, as they say...

maharashtra allows food inside movie hall , now imagine doing the same in punjab. people be lined up with blenders pride and tamatar salad with raita. — Singha (@heisenjit) July 15, 2018

Packing our bags like:

After the decision by #Maharashtragovt. that allows people to carry food inside #multiplexes pic.twitter.com/toJVR8IOOF — Pratik (@impratikl) July 14, 2018

And The Rock approves:

Home food to be allowed in #Mahrashtra theatres & #multiplexes from 1st August according to minister Ravindra Chavan. Get your nostrils ready for a heterogeneous mix of vada-pav, thepla, poha & puri-bhaji! pic.twitter.com/WAhjBoudy9 — Just Ranting (@chutzpah365) July 13, 2018

While people might be hailing the change, don't be surprised if you're asked to pass a bowl of chutney to your neighbour.

Updated Date: Jul 18, 2018 17:04 PM