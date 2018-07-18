You are here:

Maharashtra government allows outside food in multiplexes; Twitterati make dinner plans

FP Staff

Jul,18 2018 17:04:12 IST

Soon after the Maharashtra government announced its decision to let moviegoers carry food inside movie halls, Twitterati started making dinner plans. While the rule comes into effect from 1 August, cinephiles are already rejoicing the move, and packing their tiffin boxes.

Some meme-lords have made the most of the situation and we don't blame them since this change has been a long time coming. Here are some of the best ones we've picked out from the depths of the internet:

This genius memelord with some crazy photoshop skills decided to make Prabhas carry a dabba.

With a diet coke, obviously:

A family that eats together sticks together?

Risky after whiskey, as they say...

Packing our bags like:

And The Rock approves:

While people might be hailing the change, don't be surprised if you're asked to pass a bowl of chutney to your neighbour.

