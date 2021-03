Maharashtra Congress MLA demands change in Gangubai Kathiawadi film title

Maharashtra Congress MLA Amin Patel demanded that the title of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie Gangubai Kathiawadi be changed, claiming it maligns the name of Kathiawad city.

Maharashtra Congress MLA Amin Patel on Monday demanded that the title of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi be changed, claiming it maligns the name of Kathiawad city. The film features Alia Bhatt as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura, Mumbai’s red-light area, during the 1960s.

Speaking in the state Assembly, Patel, who represents the Mumbadevi constituency in south Mumbai, said the Kamathipura area has undergone changes. “It is not the same as it was in the 1950s. Women there are excelling in different professions. The film’s title also maligns the name of Kathiawad city. The name of the film should be changed,” said the MLA, whose party is an ally of the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government.

Patel urged the state government to intervene in the matter.

The film, which will open in theatres countrywide on 30 July, has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Bhansali is co-producing the film with producer Jayantilal Gada’s Pen India Limited.