You are here:

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019: Madhuri Dixit, Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan, Vidya Balan among others cast vote

FP Staff

Oct 21, 2019 13:36:29 IST

A number of Bollywood celebrities turned up to cast cast their vote for the Maharashtra Assembly elections on Monday. Actors Aamir Khan, Vidya Balan, Varun Dhawan, Dia Mirza, Madhuri Dixit and Ritesh Deshmukh were some of the personalities who were spotted at the polling booths in the city.

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019: Madhuri Dixit, Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan, Vidya Balan among others cast vote

Sachin Tendulkar along with wife Anjali and son Arjun Tendulkar cast vote at Pali Chimbai school in Bandra, Mumbai

Aamir Khan casts his vote at a polling booth in Bandra, Mumbai

Aamir Khan casts his vote at a polling booth in Bandra, Mumbai

Lyricist Gulzar at the polling booth in Bandra

Lyricist Gulzar at the polling booth in Bandra

Vidya Balan and her family pose for photographers outside a polling booth in Mumbai

Vidya Balan and her family pose for photographers outside a polling booth in Mumbai

Varun Dhawan at Juhu, Mumbai

Varun Dhawan at Juhu, Mumbai

Hema Malini

Hema Malini

Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar

Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar

(All pictures from Sachin Gokhale)

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 21, 2019 13:36:29 IST

tags: Aamir Khan , Assembly Election 2019 , Dia Mirza , Election 2019 , Gulzar , Haryana election 2019 , Madhuri Dixit , Maharashtra election 2019 , Ritesh Deshmukh , Varun Dhawan , vidhan sabha election 2019 , Vidya Balan , Vote , Voting

also see

Exit Poll Result 2019 Date: 'Polls of Polls' to be announced after 6.30 pm for Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections today

Exit Poll Result 2019 Date: 'Polls of Polls' to be announced after 6.30 pm for Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections today

Haryana election result date 2019: EC to count votes on 24 October with state going to polls today; ML Khattar, BS Hooda in fray

Haryana election result date 2019: EC to count votes on 24 October with state going to polls today; ML Khattar, BS Hooda in fray

Maharashtra Election 2019 Voting LIVE Updates: Opposition candidate shot at, thrashed in Amravati's Morshi constituency

Maharashtra Election 2019 Voting LIVE Updates: Opposition candidate shot at, thrashed in Amravati's Morshi constituency