Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019: Madhuri Dixit, Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan, Vidya Balan among others cast vote

A number of Bollywood celebrities turned up to cast cast their vote for the Maharashtra Assembly elections on Monday. Actors Aamir Khan, Vidya Balan, Varun Dhawan, Dia Mirza, Madhuri Dixit and Ritesh Deshmukh were some of the personalities who were spotted at the polling booths in the city.

Go exercise your right!! Go Vote !!! pic.twitter.com/7UlpZwl3EF — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 21, 2019

(All pictures from Sachin Gokhale)

Updated Date: Oct 21, 2019 13:36:29 IST