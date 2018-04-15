Mahanati teaser: Keerthy Suresh lends a new life to legendary South actress Savitri on screen

It's been a while since Telugu audience witnessed an inspiring storyline and looks like something has finally arrived. Mahanati is the biopic of Savitri who is regarded as the greatest actress who ruled the South screen for years, starting from the 1950's.

The first official teaser starring Keerthy Suresh, Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Devarakonda and Dulquer Salmaan among others is out and reflects the grandeur that Savitri's life was.

It kick starts with a stammering journalist Madhuravani, played by Samantha Akkineni, who seems to be on an curious journey to put together the life of Savitri. Samantha's look is yet to be completely revealed though and you only get to watch traces of her nerdy and traditional journalist avatar. At this point, Vijay Deverakonda also makes an entrance.

Suresh takes over as Savitri and waves to her fans gracefully. The actress is an apt choice to play the role of Mahanati Savitri in terms of resemblance. This will also be the first time that Suresh will break free from her mainstream commercial roles and take on something noteworthy.

Multiple flashes of the actress' most impactful movie scenes adorn the teaser. Apart from that, some dramatic shots capturing the highs and lows of the legendary star also find space. The one minute video is filled with old world charm and beautifully replicates the black and white era. It is completely dedicated to the introduction of Suresh as Savitri and the rest of the cast is yet to be fully seen. Salmaan as Gemini Ganesan is so far seen as a proud father.

Called Nadigaiyar Thilagam in Tamil, this project has also been shot in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. This move seems ambitious and the first one to join the multilingual club after Baahubali. Although the teaser only gives a vague idea of the biopic, it is yet to be seen how the nation's heartthrob is actually presented on the big screen. Not to mention, Mickey J Meyer's background score goes well with the persona of Savitri and seems to uplift the plot.

Written and directed by Nag Ashwin, Mahanati will hit screens on 9 May.

Updated Date: Apr 15, 2018 13:32 PM