Mahanati music review: Mickey J Meyer delivers his finest work till date in this Savitri biopic

Mahanati's soulful music, composed by Mickey J Meyer, is filled with tracks that are bound to make you nostalgic. Full of old world charm, the makers couldn't have produced a more apt playlist for legendary actor Savitri's biopic. Infused with melodies, goofiness, love and pain, here is how each song of this period film got us humming and dwelling in emotions.

"Sada Nannu"

This is, hands down, one of the best crowd pleasers in the album. Mickey J Meyer spins magic with this classical medley composed to showcase Gemini Ganesan and Savitri's romance against the coastal backgrounds of Chennai. Charulatha Mani's vocals are perfect for this song and instantly strikes a chord among those of you who love some good old traditional geethams. Just like how Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry penned hundreds of cult songs in the past, he gives his best in this one too. 'Kalam Narthinchaga neetho jathai, Pranam suminchada nee kosamai' makes for a heart-warming chorus which lingers on in our minds for a long time.

"Aagipo Baalyama"

"Aagipo Baalyama" is a track that comes all the way from the 70's and 80's. Composed to showcase the friendship between Savitri and her childhood best friend, the track is a goofy and completely black & white Telugu cinema throwback. Ramya Behara adds the right amount of chirpiness with her vocals into this joyful song. "Aagipo Baalyama" is definitely meant for fans who enjoy songs from yesteryear.

"Mahanati"

The title track emotes grandeur and sets the right welcome tone for Savitri. Anurag Kulkarni's vocals add the rugged feel to this celebratory track, amped up by an ensemble artists' chorus. Heard throughout most of the film, "Mahanati" is a track that takes us through the actress' journey. Though it may not be a song to groove to, it sure is delightful to witness it on screen.

"Mooga Manasalu"

Named after Savitri's 1964 drama thriller with Akkineni Nageswarao, "Mooga Manasalu" is the trademark romantic track from this biopic. One glimpse of this song and we know it is a Shreya Ghoshal-dominated one. Also, shot amidst a heavenly setup like the 60's film sets with clouds floating, "Mooga Manasalu" expresses the undying love between the leads played by Dulquer Salmaan and Keerthy Suresh. Anurag's uplifting vocals perfectly compliment Shreya's sweet melody in the track.

"Chivaraku Migiledi"

"Chivaraku Migiledi" marks the return of Sunitha. The singer has lent her voice for commercial Telugu cinema after a long gap and has chosen the most impactful track to make her comeback. The album ends with this painful tune marking the end of Savitri's journey. Almost every track of this jukebox represents a particular phase of the actress and "Chivaraku Migiledi" too follows suit. The lyrics more than aptly explain what a selfless actress Savitri was and how she faced an untimely death. Sunitha's intriguing rendition is, in itself, a narrative of sorts and is an tender ode to Savitri.

For an actress like Savitri, who has enacted to classic songs like "Naa Paata Nee Nota" and "Lechindi Mahilalokam" and grooved to "Ahana Pellianta" and thousands of Telugu cinema's most iconic tracks, Mahanati's album is an impressive attempt to capture the actress' persona.

While nothing can match up to those P Suseela renditions or Ghantasala tracks, Mahanati rightly presents Savitri to this generation with its playlist. This album is not your typical commercial soundtrack, but still is one to cherish. Apart from the adulatory tracks, the rest keeps us smiling, nostalgic and fills us with warmth.

With Ramajogayya Sastry and Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry's thoughtful lyrics and the many talented artists, Mahanati is most definitely the album we have been waiting for and one that serves its purpose. Mahanati will also remain Mickey J Meyer's finest work for Telugu cinema, after other interesting projects like Leader and Kotha Bangaru Lokam.

Starring Dulquer Salmaan, Keerthy Suresh, Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Deverakonda, Mahanati, also titled Nadigar Thilagam in Tamil, is directed by Nag Ashwin. It is slated to release on 9 May 2018.

Listen to the Mahanati jukebox here:

Updated Date: May 09, 2018 16:10 PM