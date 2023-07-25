Filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has been grabbing the headlines for all reasons among the Indian cinegoers. While the biographical drama has performed phenomenally well at the box office, the scene where Jean (Florence Pugh) makes Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) read Bhagwad Geeta while getting over him and doing sexual intercourse, has sparked outrage among the audience.

Now actor Nitish Bhardwaj, who played Lord Krishna in BR Chopra’s iconic show Mahabharat and narrated the slokas of Gita in the most impeccable way, has reacted to the controversial Oppenheimer scene.

“Gita fundamentally teaches a sense of duty in the middle of a battlefield. Metaphorically, our life struggles, mainly emotional, are the battlefields. The shloka 11.32 was also told to Arjun to do his duty as a warrior, which is to fight the evil. Krishna’s entire shloka must be understood properly. He says that I am the eternal time who will kill everything; so everyone will die even if you don’t kill them. So do your duty,” Bhardwaj told ETimes.

He added, “When Oppenheimer created the atom bomb & it was used to kill most of Japan’s population, he was himself questioning whether he did his duty properly! His famous interview showed him in tears, which means that he had probably regretted his own invention. He probably saw that his invention will destroy the human race in future & he was probably remorseful. The use of this verse in the film should also be understood from Oppenheimer’s emotional state of mind. A scientist thinks of his creation 24x7x365 days, irrespective of what he is doing. His mind space is consumed fully of his creation & the physical act is just a natural mechanical act.”

July 16, 1945, 5:29 am. The Trinity test was conducted. Experience #Oppenheimer in cinemas 20 7 23 https://t.co/qZ6zOqoAFq pic.twitter.com/CD0cBwkTbk — Universal Pictures (@UniversalPicsAU) July 16, 2023

Bhardwaj appealed to the audience to interpret Nolan’s message correctly and said, “I appeal to people to think of this emotional aspect of Oppenheimer’s important moments of life. Isn’t he proved correct that now we see all the explosive technologies killing our own race – for human greed of territorial & commercial superiority, without any sense of larger duty as an individual or a nation or a planet. The situation today is the same as Kurukshetra, which is why the Brahmins & Kshatriyas consciously did not propagate the of warfare – Dhanurveda. The UN must enforce nuclear disarmament seriously. Nolan’s message is loud & clear!”

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer also features Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon and Emily Blunt in prominent roles.