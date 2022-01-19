Nitish Bharadwaj, who played Krishna in Mahabharat, shared that he has filed for a divorce after 12 years of marriage.

Actor Nitish Bharadwaj, known for his role as Lord Krishna in the television series Mahabharat, has filed a divorce from his wife Smita Gate after 12 years of marriage. Smita Gate is an IAS officer and is currently posted in Indore. The two split up in September 2019.

The couple has twin daughters and they are currently living in Indore with their mother. Bharadwaj tied the knot with Smita Gate in 2009.

In an interview with the Bombay Times, Bharadwaj told that he had filed for divorce in Mumbai’s Family Court in 2019. He, however, refused to discuss further the grounds for the divorce saying that sometimes divorce is more painful than death.

The Mahabharat actor expressed his thoughts on the institution of marriage. “I am a firm believer in the institution, but I have been unlucky,” he said.

Bharadwaj said that the children are the ones who suffer the most when a family breaks, saying that it is the responsibility of parents to ensure that their children suffer the least amount of collateral damage.

When asked about whether he was in regular touch with his twin daughters, the actor reserved his comments. “I would like to reserve my comments on whether I am able to meet them or not,” Bharadwaj told Bombay Times.

The Mahabharat actor was previously married to Monisha Patil. He announced his separation from Patil in 2005. The duo are parents to two children, they have a son and a daughter.

Recently, south star Dhanush also announced his separation with Aishwaryaa. Dhanush and Aishwaryaa parted ways after 18 years of marriage. Aishwaryaa is the daughter of legendary actor Rajinikanth.