Ahead of the premiere of Vikram’s 60th movie – Mahaan, on 10 February, Prime Video has released the teaser of this highly anticipated action thriller.

What's the teaser about?

The intense teaser gives a glimpse into the action-packed universe of Mahaan that promises to entertain its viewers with its gripping storyline. From the teaser one can expect an intense narrative spinning out of friendship, rivalry and play of fate.

Watch teaser here:



Plot:

The film, directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Lalit Kumar, revolves around a series of events that transform the whole life of an ordinary man as well as all the people around him. Mahaan features real-life father-son duo Vikram and Dhruv Vikram together for the very first time, along with Bobby Simha and Simran in pivotal roles.

Release date:

The movie will premiere worldwide exclusively on 10 February and will also be available in Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada. In Kannada, the film will be titled Maha Purusha.