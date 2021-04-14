Mads Mikkelsen‘s Oscar-nominated film Another Round to premiere in India on BookMyShow Stream on 23 April

Another Round, nominated in Best International Feature Film and Best Director categories at the #Oscars2021, revolves around four weary high school teachers experimenting with the liberating effects of alcohol.

Oscar-nominated dark comedy Another Round starring Mads Mikkelsen in the lead, has been acquired by BookMyShow Stream. The film will premiere on the streaming platform on 23 April.

With this, Another Round joins the platform's compelling Oscar line-up which will showcase films like Judas and The Black Messiah, Sound of Metal and A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon as also the nominated titles in the Live Action and Animation category.

The movie will be available for renting or purchasing starting at Rs 149 and can be watched on BookMyShow’s mobile app and website, Apple TV, Android TV, Firestick, Chromecast and desktop browsers.

The movie, which recently won a BAFTA Award for Best Film Not in the English Language category, has been nominated for this year’s Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film and Best Director categories. The Danish film had its in-cinema world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival 2020. At the San Sebastian International Film Festival the movie won the Silver Shell for best actor for Mikkelsen and co-stars Thomas Bo Larsen, Magnus Millang and Lars Ranthe as well as Silver Shell for best director for Vinterberg. It was also part of Cannes Film Festival's official selection.

Directed by Thomas Vinterberg, the movie revolves around four friends, who are high school teachers. In a bid to see how alcohol affects their social and professional lives, they start consuming alcohol on a daily basis.