Mads Mikkelsen cast alongside Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Indiana Jones 5

With his entry in Indiana Jones 5, Mads Mikkelsen has added another prestige franchise to his name, besides the Fantastic Beasts movie.

Mads Mikkelsen, famous for his role of Dr. Hannibal Lecter in the television series Hannibal, will be starring alongside Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Indiana Jones 5. The 55-year-old actor will be joining the new Indiana Jones film which will be directed by James Mangold. The details about his role have not been revealed yet.

The actor has recently starred in the Danish film Another Round which received several Oscar nominations. The film received the BAFTA for Best Film Not in the English Language while Mikkelsen got nominated for best actor.

With his entry in Indiana Jones 5, Mikkelsen has another huge franchise to his name as he replaces Johnny Depp in the Fantastic Beasts movie.

Indiana Jones 5 is expected to release on 29 July, 2022. The film has been previously delayed several times. The fourth film of the franchise Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was released in 2008 and had a collection of USD 790 million worldwide. The first film of the franchise Raiders of the Lost Ark was released over 40 years ago in 1981. Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom that released in 1984 was the second film while the 1989 film Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade was the third instalment in the series.

The previous four films were directed by Steven Spielberg who will be involved with the production of the fifth instalment along with Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel. The music will be composed by John Williams who has previously worked in the last four Indiana Jones films.