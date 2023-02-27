Madonna’s eldest sibling, Anthony Ciccone, has died, a family member said Saturday. He was 66. The announcement was made on Instagram by musician Joe Henry, who is married to Madonna’s sister Melanie Ciccone.

“My brother-in-law, Anthony Gerard Ciccone, exited this earthly plane last evening. I’ve known him since I was 15, in the spring of our lives in Michigan so many years now gone,” Henry wrote in the caption of a black and white portrait. Ciccone was one of the star’s seven siblings and is said to have passed away on Friday night.

He had struggled with alcoholism and was reportedly homeless for many years, at one point living under a bridge. His brother-in-law Joe Henry broke the news on Instagram, writing that he had “exited this earthly plane”, alongside an old black-and-white photo of him.

“I’ve known him since I was 15, in the spring of our lives in Michigan so many years now gone,” writes singer-songwriter Henry, who is married to Madonna‘s sister Melanie Ciccone. The cause of his death has not yet been revealed.

“Anthony was a complex character; and God knows: we tangled in moments, as true brothers can. But I loved him, and understood him better than I was sometimes willing to let on,” the post said.

No details about the death were provided. Public records show Ciccone was most recently living in Michigan, where he and his seven siblings grew up.

National news media in recent years reported that Ciccone had spent some time living on the streets and at a rehabilitation facility. Henry’s post announcing Ciccone’s death nodded to difficulties, saying “trouble fades,” family remains, with “hands reached” across the table.

