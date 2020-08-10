Madonna says she's working on a screenplay with Oscar-winning writer Diablo Cody

Madonna, known for working on several films such as Evita and Dick Tracy, revealed she's collaborating with Juno writer Diablo Cody.

She shared the news on Instagram on Friday, with a minute-long clip of herself and Cody, captioning it as "When you’re stuck in a house with multiple injuries what do you do? "Write a Screenplay with Diablo Cody about?" followed with music-related emojis.

The teaser also sees Cody and Madonna discussing an outfit the singer once wore. The latter goes on to describe the clothing ensemble, mentioning garters, and her iconic Jean Paul Gaultier cone-bra costume from the 1990 Blond Ambition tour. “The garters were over the suit bottoms, right?” Cody asks. “Yeah,” Madonna says. “Straight pin-striped pants sit beneath the corset; it’s cut high-waisted on the leg, the garters come down here, cone bra zipped up the front and then the double-breasted suit coat goes over it.”

IndieWire mentions that this not a first for Madonna and films, for the singer has previously written a few screenplays in her day, including for 2011’s W.E., which she also directed. The period romance starring Andrea Riseborough earned a Best Original Song Academy Award nomination. She has also had starring roles in films like Evita, Dick Tracy, The Next Best Thing, including the 1991 tour documentary Madonna: Truth or Dare.

Cody has won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for 2007’s Juno, directed by Jason Reitman, who also helmed her scripts for Young Adult and, most recently, Tully.

Meanwhile, Madonna's three-album deal with Interscope Records has come to an end, reports Billboard. However, the singer hasn't confirmed her split from the label.