Madonna and the Breakfast Club trailer: Docudrama sheds light on Queen of Pop's early days

The trailer for the docudrama Madonna and the Breakfast Club, tracing the origins of the pop icon, has been released. Written and directed by Guy Guido, the film is set in New York of 70s and 80s, when Madonna formed the band The Breakfast Club with her then-boyfriend Dan Gilroy.

The trailer features first-person accounts of her former bandmates, including Gilroy, his brother Ed and bassist Angie Smit. Actress Jane Auld has also re-enacted the band's performances as well as Madonna's departure from the band to pursue her solo ambitions.

It is not known whether the pop star is officially associated with the documentary, writes Vogue.

According to Variety, Universal had picked up Blonde Ambition, a fictional take on her early days in New York by Elyse Hollander in 2017, but the singer had been unhappy with this decision. Madonna had taken to Instagram and said, "Only I can tell my story. Anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool looking for instant gratification without doing the work. This is a disease in our society."

An official release date for this upcoming documentary has not been announced yet.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Aug 22, 2018 20:08 PM