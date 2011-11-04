Madhuri musings: What is India's dhak-dhak girl upto these days

Madhuri Dixit is back to dazzling her fans in India — most recently with the endorsement of Olay Regenerist, an anti-ageing product, at whose launch she looked fabulous.

The actress is very keen to kick start her second innings in the film industry, now that she’s back in Mumbai for good with husband, Dr Sriram Nene and their boys (Ryan and Arin) in tow.

After television, which has already begun courting her — following her successful stint hosting the dance show, Jhalak Dikhla Ja and as brand ambassador for the Food Food channel recently — prominent filmmakers have also been meeting the talented actress. But nothing has been finalised, so far.

After the dismal performance of her last film, Aaja Nachle (2007), which was produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Anil Mehta, she is being very cautious in her selection of roles now. Bollywood is no longer the place it used to be back in her hey day and audience tastes have changed dramatically.

While it’s only a matter of time before Madhuri is back on the big screen, we wonder which lucky filmmaker will get to work with her in her next film.