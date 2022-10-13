Films are a very powerful medium to shape narratives and sensitize audiences about various subjects and less-discussed topics in society. The representation of the LGBTQIA+ community in Indian cinema has not been very common. However, Indian content has come a long way, having shifted the lens on relevant topics which normalize this subject. Such movies have inspired people to have conversations and an awareness and understanding of gender fluidity. Here are 5 actors who have played LGBTQIA+ roles in Hindi cinema and started much-needed conversations.

The Madhuri Dixit starrer Maja Ma narrative has been sensitively treated by the creators, who have worked closely with organizations including Yuvaa, Humsafar. The Humsafar Trust, India’s first community-based org for the LGBT community, gave a shout-out on its social handle to share their love and appreciation for the sensitive treatment of the subject.

Madhuri Dixit in Maja Ma

Known for making hearts beat faster, this quintessential beauty is an evergreen icon loved and appreciated by people across all ages. People were astounded when they saw her in a new avatar in her recently released movie, Maja Ma on Prime Video. Portraying Pallavi Patel, Madhuri Dixit beautifully showcased how a middle-aged woman who performs her duty as a housewife and a mother, finally comes out of the closet and owns her individual identity.

Ayushmann Khurrana in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan

Known for breaking stereotypes and always choosing multilayered characters, Ayushmann Khurrana is among the best actors in the industry today. Since the inception of his career, he has not shied away from talking about different topics. Playing a gay character in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan, he kept the essence and the messaging of the movie simple – ‘Love is Love’.

Sonam Kapoor Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Sonam Kapoor aka the Fashionista took viewers by surprise when she played the role of a lesbian in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Inspired by the 1919 novel, A Damsel in Distress, the movie showcased Sweety who had to choose between the one she loved, inviting the ire of her family, or marry a man, which would make her family happy. Acing the emotions and on-point dialogue delivery, this movie and the story of Sweety will surely melt your heart.

Rajkummar Rao in Badhaai Do

Rajkummar is known for picking movies that are unique, always keeping his fans wondering what new role he’ll do next. In He played the role of a gay cop in Badhaai Do. One of the key messages that he delivered was – you can’t run away from yourself, so it’s better to find solutions and ways to make yourself happy.

Vaani Kapoor in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui proved Vaani Kapoor’s mettle as a versatile actress and that she can ace any role. In the movie, Vaani plays the role of a trans-woman, Maanvi Brar.. This unique storyline showcased a female trapped inside a male body but with the help of cognitive therapy and multiple operations, she finally felt liberated.

Such movies have not only opened up avenues for discussions but are also helped spread awareness to make the world a more accepting place. Celebrate love and watch these movies, if you havent already.