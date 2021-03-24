Madhuri Dixit shares Dance Deewane 3 stage with Waheeda Rehman, Helen, Asha Parekh

Helen, Asha Parekh, and Waheeda Rahman will soon be making a special appearance on Madhuri Dixit's Dance Deewane 3

Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene, who is currently a judge in the reality TV show Dance Deewane 3 (DD3), has dropped a video with Waheeda Rehman. The two actors can be seen sitting on the judges’ chairs and dancing to the famous song Paan Khaye Saiyan Hamaro from the 1966 film Teesri Kasam starring Raj Kapoor.

The endearing video shared by Madhuri a day ago on Instagram has already received more than 257k likes. Appreciating their performance, Mouni Roy dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Madhuri’s co-judge on the show, choreographer Tushar Kalia commented with heart eyes and clapping emojis. Arjun Bijlani, who hosted the first two seasons of Dance Deewane, called the performance ‘epic’.

The famous song Paan Khaye Saiyan Hamaro was sung by legendary singer Asha Bhonsle and composed by the musician duo Shankar-Jaikishan.

The Devdas actress also performed with Helen and Asha Parekh. In another video, she can be seen shaking her legs with Helen on the song Mungada Mungada. The song from 1977 film Inkaar was sung by Usha Mangeshkar.

Helen, Asha, and Waheeda will soon be making a special appearance on the reality TV show. Dharmesh Yelande is judging the show along with Madhuri and Tushar.